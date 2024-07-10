CM announces free flats for workers in Taxila, Sunder labour colonies

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, during a performance review meeting of the Labour Department, announced 1,224 free flats for workers in Taxila and Sunder labour colonies.

She also ordered for disbursement of death and marriage grants totalling Rs 6 billion to labourers. These grants, which were not paid to 29,000 workers by the previous government, would now be distributed to deserving labourers.

The CM ordered building two hostels for women workers in Garment City, saying that free accommodation would be provided to 704 women workers in Sheikhupura. Maryam Nawaz also reviewed workers’ scholarship programme, establishment of labour colonies and health facility projects for workers, besides reforms in the Department of Labour, Occupational Safety and Health and implementation of minimum wage laws. She said the Punjab government has set a minimum wage of Rs 37,000 per month in the current budget, adding “It is our responsibility to protect the rights of every worker of Punjab.”

The ordered to take measures to immediately take all stakeholders into confidence to get the minimum wage implemented. It is painful that every worker is not getting full wages, she said. She highlighted the non-enforcement of labour laws on domestic workers is regrettable.

CM Maryam Nawaz ordered to ensure implementation of safety protocols and standard operating procedures (SOPs) at the workplace. Ensure the use of safety gear for sanitary staff while cleaning drains and manholes, she inspected.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information & Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Provincial Minister Labour and Human Resource Faisal Ayub and MPA Sania Ashiq attended the meeting. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Secretary Labor, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Zafar Dal and other relevant officers were also present. Separately, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif held a video link meeting with British educationist Sir Michael Barber to discuss reforms in five major areas: education, health, air quality, solid waste management, and revenue mobilization.

The chief minister discussed with Sir Michael Barber the implementation of modern methods to improve quality of education. She also spoke on “CM Vision 2030.” Sir Michael Barber shared his observations and experiences on the successful educational models, and presented a review of administrative and logistical measures for the implementation of new education policies. He also provided suggestions for teacher training and the use of technology in classrooms to provide modern education.

Sir Michael Barber appreciated the efforts and initiatives of the Punjab government for educational reforms.

The chief minister highlighted that support of experts like Sir Michael Barber will help achieve educational goals, saying that significant changes were being made in the education policy for new educational structure of Punjab.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared educational emergency in the country, the Punjab government was working on educational reforms on a war footing.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman and Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Zafar Dal were also present.

Moreover, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has paid rich tribute to the officers and soldiers, who were martyred while fighting terrorists in South Waziristan. The chief minister prayed for eternal peace for the departed souls and for the bereaved families to bear the losses with equanimity. “The nation is proud of the martyrs of Pakistan Army,” she said.