13 dead as jeep plunges into Neelum River in AJK

In a tragic accident, a passenger jeep plunged into the Neelum River in Azad Jammu and Kashmir while crossing the Laiswa Bari Pass Road in Deoliyan, Neelum Valley, resulting in the loss of 13 lives, according to police reports. The jeep was travelling from Leepa Valley towards Muzaffarabad when it veered off the road and fell into the river. Authorities promptly informed emergency teams, and Rescue 1122 personnel responded immediately. However, heavy rainfall has significantly hampered rescue operations. Four other passengers, including women and two children, were injured in the accident. They have been transported to hospitals for medical treatment. Emergency teams are continuing their efforts under challenging weather conditions to recover the bodies and assist the injured. Local authorities are investigating the cause of the accident and have urged drivers to exercise extreme caution on the treacherous mountain roads, especially during adverse weather.