China credits CPEC for advanced Pakistan ties

Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong on Wednesday said the strategic relations between the two countries were moving forward under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“There are immense opportunities to increase exports through the port of Gwadar and special economic zones,” he said while addressing a day-long international conference.

The conference titled “CPEC: Enhancing Community with a Shared Future for Mankind” was organized by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives in collaboration with the Pakistan Research Center for a Community with Shared Future and the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China to Pakistan.

The ambassador highlighted the vast opportunities for growth and cooperation in areas such as green energy, oil and gas exploration, and IT, emphasizing that the economic corridor provided a platform for all countries to invest and benefit from it.

He also acknowledged the significant progress made in Pakistan-China relations during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to China, and expressed hope for further strengthening strategic ties through CPEC.

The envoy said the decades-long friendship between China and Pakistan was strong and stable, adding both countries wanted peace and development in the region and world as well.

He highlighted China’s desire for peace and development in Pakistan, stressing the need for global cooperation to achieve these objectives.

In recent years, Jiang Zaidong said the southern countries of the world have emerged as symbols of economic development, taking interest in global affairs.

He said Chinese President Xi has provided a forum to promote the development process in southern countries.