Decision allowing ISI to tap phones challenged

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has received a petition contesting the government’s decision to grant the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) the authority to tap phones. This follows the Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government’s justification of the controversial move under the banner of “national security.”

The petition, filed on Wednesday, by citizen Fahad Shabbir, lists the PM Shehbaz, the federal government, and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) among its respondents. The petition claims that a notification issued by the government permits the ISI to intercept citizens’ phone calls, despite the absence of established rules under the PTA Act’s relevant section. “The Constitution of Pakistan upholds the privacy and freedom of expression of its citizens,” the petition argues.

The beefed-up powers given to ISI have arrived on the heels of a high court judge’s slap on the wrist over “the criminal act” of phone surveillance, which has sparked a firestorm of criticism amid concerns of misuse of powers and violation of fundamental rights. The petition filed in LHC also references a ruling from the Indian Supreme Court, declaring phone tapping a breach of constitutional rights. The petition requests the court to invalidate the notification and suspend its enforcement until a final verdict is delivered. It also calls on the government to draft rules under Section 56 of the PTA Act.