Suspicious calls, messages target Justice Jahangiri

Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri has been targeted by suspicious calls and messages, it was revealed on Wednesday.

Sources from the judiciary disclosed that the caller purported to be the Director-General of the FIA (Federal Investigation Agency). However, subsequent investigations determined that the FIA DG did not place any such call. The individual behind the suspicious communication attempted to directly contact Justice Jahangiri.

In response, the top jurist has directed the court registrar to promptly inform the FIA, providing them with the mobile number associated with the incident.

According to insiders, the suspicious call was directed to Justice Jahangiri’s office at the Islamabad High Court just two days ago. Additionally, messages were sent to the judge’s personal mobile number from the same suspicious source.