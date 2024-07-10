Punjab departments told to submit PC-1’s by July 31

Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman on Wednesday directed the departments to submit PC-1 of the projects under the annual development programme (ADP) by July 31.

He gave this direction while chairing a meeting at the Civil Secretariat to review the ADP and Dastak Programme. The additional chief secretary, senior member Board of Revenue, administrative secretaries of departments attended the meeting while commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

The chief secretary said the departments must adhere to timelines in connection with the annual development programme and ensure timely and transparent utilization of funds in uplift schemes. He said concrete steps were being taken to improve the financial discipline and governance of the province,

adding that the implementation of e-filing and office automation system in the departments had yielded positive results.

He said that the abolition of the traditional file system would help save billions of rupees. He said that the main objective of the Dastak programme was to provide services to people at their doorsteps through use of IT.

The chairman of Planning and Development Board issued necessary instructions to the departments regarding the implementation of the annual development program.

The chairman PITB gave a detailed briefing at the meeting. He mentioned that the scope of the Dastak programme would be gradually expanded. He said that the Dastak programme would begin in all the divisional headquarters from August 14 and initially 65 services would be provided. He said that the number of services would be increased to 150 by December.