Mohsin Naqvi lauds CDA for achieving historic revenue of Rs52b in 2023-24

For the first time in history, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has achieved a record revenue of 52 billion rupees during the fiscal year 2023–24.

Federal Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi highly appreciated the department for the achievement on Wednesday. CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa stated that unique measures were taken for revenue generation under the directives of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. The CDA chairman said that through effective strategies, the revenue exceeded the target of the previous fiscal year by 23%.

In May and June alone, the CDA collected Rs7.9 billion, he said, adding that the revenue target for the fiscal year 2023–24 was set at 41.8 billion rupees.

Randhawa emphasised that instead of selling assets, the CDA is focusing on alternative sources of revenue to make the authority financially stable. The Federal Interior Minister praised the CDA Chairman and his team for achieving record revenue collection. Mohsin Naqvi commended the hard work over the past two months that resulted in surpassing the revenue target. He added that the same dedication is required for revenue generation in the current fiscal year.