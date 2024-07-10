Pakistan-US Infantry Rifle Company Exercise 2024 concludes at Pabbi

The closing ceremony of two-week-long Pakistan-United States Infantry Rifle Company Exercise – 2024 was held at National Counter Terrorism Centre in Pabbi, said a statement issued by the ISPR on Wednesday.

General Officer Commanding 17 Division attended the Closing Ceremony as chief guest.

Commanding General, 34 Infantry Division from United States Army Major General Charles G. Kemper, also witnessed the ceremony.

The troops displayed highest standards of professional excellence during the exercise aimed at refining drills and procedures besides sharing Counter Terrorism experiences vital for countering perpetual terrorism threat faced by both nations.

The scope laid major emphasis on attaining marksmanship skills as well as tactical skills involved in urban warfare besides honing expertise at individual and collective level.