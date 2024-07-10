Quetta reports another Congo virus case

A new case of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF), also known as Congo fever, has been reported on Wednesday in the provincial capital of Balochistan taking the total number of cases of the year to fifteen. Shamsullah, 40-year-old, resident of Pishin district was shifted to Fatima Jinnah Institute of Chest Diseases (FJICD) Quetta having Congo virus symptoms, hospital sources said. Later, the lab reports of Mr Shamsullah, diagnosed the patient with Congo virus. A total number of patients with Congo virus since January 2024 are fifteen, while the deadly virus has claimed 3 lives during the same span.