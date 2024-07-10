Malir Expressway to be completed before August 14

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, reviewing the progress of major development works in progress in the city, directed the Local Government department to expedite work on the Malir Expressway so that its first phase (one segment) could be opened for the public in the second week of August. He also directed the Water Board to start work on the rehabilitation of the Hub Canal project on the first of August so that it could be completed within a year.

The CM issued these directives while chairing a meeting at the CM House here Wednesday. The meeting was attended by Minister Local Govt Saeed Ghani, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, PSCM Agha Wasif, Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi, Secretary LG Khalid Hyder Shah, Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, CEO Water Board Salahuddin, PD Malir Expressway Niaz Soomro and other concerned.

Briefing the progress of the Malir Expressway project, the CM was told that the first segment of 1 to 15 km from Jam Sadiq to Shah Faisal was 77 percent. The physical progress of Segment-2 Shah Faisal to Kathore (15 to 38 km) has been achieved at par 29 percent.

Minister Local Govt Saeed Ghani informed the chief minister that the progress on Jam Sadiq Bridge connectivity had reached 13 percent. Additionally, the EBM Interchange, Pir Bukhari Nullah Bridge, Chakora Nullah Bridge and Shah Faisal Interchange have reached 96, 99, 99 and 90 percent completion respectively. However, work on Quaidabad connectivity stands at 8 percent.

It may be noted that work on the 38.681 km Malir Express carriage was started on May 12, 2022 and is scheduled to be completed in June 2025. It has three into three (six lanes) lanes and the width of the carriageway is 30.9 km. It would have six interchanges and two Toll plazas.

The CM directed the Local Government department to expedite the work on Segment -I and he would open it on August 14 for the public.

The CM was informed that his government has started the project known as the Rehabilitation of the existing canal and appurtenances construction of a new canal 100 MGD and upgrade the existing canal for Rs12.73 billion.

The CM said that with the rehabilitation of the existing canal, 30 to 35 percent water for two districts of Karachi’s West, Central and Keamari would be increased. He added that with the construction new canal along the existing canal, these three districts would be receiving 200 MGDs.

Murad Shah said that keeping in view the importance of the project, he had decided to construct the project from provincial government’s resources, therefore he would not tolerate any delay in its process.

Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab told the CM that he personally monitored the entire process. He added that after hiring of the consultant, work had been awarded and would shortly be started.

The CM directed the Mayor to start the work on May 1 and send him pictures. I will personally visit the site and witness the progress of the work in the mid of the August, he said.