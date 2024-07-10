Food crisis in the offing as millers go on strike

The Pakistan Flour Mills Association on Wednesday declared strike against the imposition of withholding tax while completely shutting down the mills for an indefinite period.

Punjab Chairman PFMA, Asim Raza announced the decision of closure of flour mills by saying that imposing tax on flour is unfathomable and unacceptable as it was an essential edible item used in every household of the country, adding that flour millers would never become tax agents for the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

According to the sources, wheat washing in more than 1500 flour mills of the country has been halted. Flour packing and supply will also be stopped from July 11. Yesterday, Central Chairman PFMA Chaudhry Amir Abdullah had announced suspension of flour mills’ operations after persistent deadlock with the government for not lifting the withholding tax on the flour. “Instead of taxing the common man’s roti, the government should announce withdrawal of this unnecessary withholding tax. The imposition of the withholding tax will take the price of flour to Rs8 per kg,” he bemoaned.

He lambasted the FBR for being unable to meet grinding tax targets and leaving masses ladened with excessive taxes to pay in return for nothing.