ECP sets September 29 for Islamabad local body elections

The Election Commission has confirmed September 29 as the date for local body elections in Islamabad, marking a pivotal development in the ongoing legal proceedings.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani presided over the case concerning Islamabad’s local body elections. During the hearing, Election Commission officials assured the court of their readiness to conduct elections on the specified date. Amendments to the Election Act pertaining to seat allocations are also underway, with notifications expected within the next two weeks.

The court, scheduling further proceedings post-holidays, emphasized the option for parties to file grievances if any issues arise. Additionally, the Municipal Corporation of Islamabad submitted a comprehensive report on its finances.

In response, the Islamabad High Court directed parties to submit detailed comments, consolidating all relevant applications. Inquiry into the Election Commission’s preparedness revealed a four-month preparation timeline, leading the court to adjourn the hearing until October 15.

This development signals progress towards ensuring democratic representation through scheduled local body elections in the capital city.