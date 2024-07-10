Sanam discharged from Gujranwala case

The Lahore High Court has discharged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sanam Javed in a case related to the May 9th incidents in Gujranwala. This marks the latest instance of Sanam Javed being either acquitted or granted bail in all cases filed against her.

A two-member bench, comprising Justice Asjad Javed Gharal and Justice Ali Zia Bajwa, heard Sanam Javed’s plea.

Her lawyer, Mian Ashfaq, argued that this was the 11th case registered against Sanam Javed and that she had been granted bail or discharged in all previous cases.

He asserted that the Gujranwala case was false and baseless, alleging that she was being targeted for political vendetta. Therefore, he requested the court to quash the decision to send her on physical remand and discharge her from the case. The state prosecutor failed to convince the court with their arguments.

The bench inquired if Sanam Javed was named in any other case. The state prosecutor confirmed that no other case was registered against her. After considering all arguments, the court ordered the discharge of Sanam Javed in the May 9 case in Gujranwala.