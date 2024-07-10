Govt planning to tax agriculture income on IMF diktat, says Asif Zardari

On Tuesday, President Asif Ali Zardari announced that the government is planning to tax agricultural income in line with International Monetary Fund (IMF) conditions.

He emphasized that provincial governments would lead the initiative, focusing on taxing large landholding farmers based on their profitability and expenditures.

Zardari made these remarks during the Professor Waris Mir Memorial Seminar in the provincial capital, where he also discussed media and democracy issues.

Addressing economic challenges, Zardari called for a holistic approach and prudent financial policies to guide the country towards development. He stressed the need to modernize various sectors of the economy, particularly agriculture.

During his address, the president acknowledged that the media has empowered people by amplifying their voices, though recent years have seen media fragmentation. He warned of a strong religious lobby manipulating perceptions to create divisions in Muslim societies.

A proponent of press freedom, Zardari stated that he has always tolerated harsh media criticism. “Societies need to be careful against agenda-driven information. One must remain steadfast in the face of life’s challenges,” he said.

He also paid tribute to Benazir Bhutto’s political struggle and sacrifices for democracy, highlighting the Pakistan Peoples Party’s history of enduring pressures and assassinations while continuing its democratic mission in Pakistan. “Assassination attempts and political pressures cannot deter us from our mission, as we firmly believe that life and death are in Allah’s hands,” the president said.