Captain martyred in North Waziristan

A Pakistan Army captain embraced martyrdom in a gun battle with terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

As the security forces ramp up efforts to wipe out the scourge of terrorism from the country, 24-year-old Captain Muhammad Osama bin Arshad, a resident of Rawalpindi district, laid down his life in the motherland’s defence.

“On 9 July 2024, a fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists in the North Waziristan district,” the military’s media wing said. The ISPR statement said that two terrorists “were sent to hell” as troops effectively engaged effectively engaged the terrorists’ location during the fierce exchange of gunfire. However, Captain Muhammad Osama, who led his troops from the front, fighting gallantly, made the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat, the ISPR said.

The ISPR further said that the sanitisation operation is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it added.

Separately, a police officer and his three nephews were killed in a drive-by shooting in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province’s Dera Ismail Khan area, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on the Lucky Marwat Indus Highway near the wildlife office in Dera Ismail Khan. ASI Saadullah Khan was travelling with his nephews and other family members when unidentified gunmen opened fire on their moving vehicle. Police reported that the three children, aged between 8 and 12 years, were killed along with Khan. Miraculously, the women in the car remained unharmed.