Maneka’s plea in Iddat case rejected

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dismissed Khawar Maneka’s review plea in Bushra Bibi-Imran Khan Nikah case. Maneka challenged IHC verdict of deciding on the nikah case appeal within a month. The reserved verdict was pronounced by Justice Gul Hasan Aurangzeb. In June, Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered the session court to announce the verdict on Bushra Bibi’s plea seeking suspension of conviction in Nikah case within a month. The Islamabad High Court directed the session court judge Afzal Majoka to decide on both pleas in Nikah case within the specific time. The former prime minister married Bushra Bibi in February 2018 in Lahore. The ceremony was attended by only close relatives, including the bride’s mother, and friends. PTI founder’s sisters, however, were not in attendance. Mufti Saeed had performed the nikah in the presence of former Pakitan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Awn Chaudhary and former SAPM Zulfi Bukhari who appeared as witnesses. Last year, Khawar Maneka – Bibi’s former husband, who had approached the court – had claimed that the marriage was illegal and against the laws of Sharia. Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were originally accused of marrying within the three-month “iddat period” that follows a divorce. Additionally, Maneka has accused them of fornication.