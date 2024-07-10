Xi’s Thought on Rule of Law

Policymakers in Pakistan need to focus on what is these days a buzz word in China – “Xi Jinping Thought on…”. Following the 19th CPC National Congress in 2017, President Xi’s political ideology was established as “Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era”.

This ideology has since been further developed and put into practice across different domains such as the economy, legal framework, environmental policies, military strengthening, and diplomatic efforts. The guiding policy of Xi Jinping has attracted international forums and policymakers.

Being a legal expert, in this article I would explore ‘Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law’, which is more than just a theoretical framework as it represents a guiding principle that shapes governance in China and influences international collaborations, also with Pakistan. As both time-tested friendly nations are on path to strengthen their economic ties through landmark projects, such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), understanding and following Xi’s law-oriented governance becomes increasingly a model for Pakistan to follow.

In Pakistan, a majority of the people is not familiar with ‘Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law’. For starters, it is the adaptation of Marxist theories to the contemporary Chinese realities. It ensures the enforcement of legal frameworks while ensuring that governance remains people-centric and constitutionally grounded. These guiding principles have helped negotiate China’s journey to rapid economic growth and global engagements, including strategic partnerships with countries like Pakistan.

Pakistan and China have decades-old friendship based on mutual respect, economic cooperation and strategic collaboration. The CPEC, a flagship project under China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), aims to enhance connectivity, infrastructure development and economic integration between the two countries. ‘Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law’ can offer a framework to ensure the smooth implementation and sustainable management of the CPEC projects.

Readers may exemplify words ‘rule of law’ in the context of law and order, security situation and so on. However, Xi’s vision, is much more: it is about the modernisation of governance systems, capacity-building in legal frameworks and the promotion of fair and impartial administration. These elements are crucial for the success of any government as these rules promote transparency, efficiency and adherence to the international standards.

By promoting a culture of lawfulness and respect for the legal system, Pakistan can foster a society where the rule of law is upheld and citizens have confidence in the justice system. This can help in promoting stability, accountability, and good governance in the country.

‘Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law’ aligns with Pakistan’s developmental aspirations, particularly in achieving sustainable economic growth and addressing infrastructure deficits. By upholding legal norms and promoting equitable development under CPEC, China supports Pakistan’s efforts to enhance industrialisation, create employment opportunities and improve living standards across the country.

Now, it is up to Pakistan’s leadership to go for Xi’s rule of law principles to refine governance objectives. If political stability is achieved and the Xi’s rule of law is taken as a guiding light, state institutions can be encouraged towards institutional cooperation, knowledge exchange and capacity-building initiatives which will in turn strengthen Pakistan’s legal and administrative frameworks. Through joint efforts, both China and Pakistan can effectively manage challenges, mitigate risks and harness opportunities presented by the CPEC and other bilateral initiatives.

Xi Jinping’s emphasis on rooting out corruption within the legal system and ensuring that laws are applied fairly can be a valuable lesson for Pakistan, where corruption remains a significant challenge. By implementing anti-corruption measures and holding accountable those who violate the law, Pakistan can work towards a more just and transparent society.

What also needs to be understood here is that the rule of law is a concept of mutual benefit and win-win cooperation also. Similarly, by promoting legal certainty, protection of rights and a level playing field for businesses and investors, this model can enhance Pakistan’s attractiveness as a stable and secure investment destination. This approach not only facilitates economic growth but also contributes to regional stability and prosperity.

President Xi’s philosophy also promotes resilience against external pressures, ensures policy continuity and strengthens bilateral trust and cooperation. Xi Jinping Thought on Rule of Law can indeed serve as a guiding principle for Pakistan as by upholding legal norms and principles, Pakistan can effectively beat multiple challenges facing it.

The writer is a practicing lawyer at Supreme Court and has served as Chairman, Federal Excise & Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal and Senior Advisor Federal Ombudsman. He can be reached at: hafizahsaan47@gmail.com.