Strengthening Democracy in Pakistan

Pakistan’s democracy, as political scientist Aqil Shah has aptly described, is a “story of frequent breakdowns and lack of continuity.” It is a fragile democracy. This fragility is often attributed to factors, including but not limited to, weak democratic institutions, dynastic politics, and inadequate internalisation of democratic principles. The question that arises is: how can we reverse this troubling trend and strengthen democracy in Pakistan?

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) Democracy Index measures the state of democracy in various countries by rating its electoral processes, the functioning of government, political participation, and political culture on a score of 0 to 10.

A 2023 ranking of the EIU index shows that Pakistan has suffered the biggest regression in the Asian region with its score falling to 3.25, prompting a decline of 11 places in the global ranking. This ranking depicts a dire state of democracy in Pakistan. The electoral process, for example, is marred by accusations of rigging and vote theft from major political parties. In addition, the overall political culture is characterised by less-than-ideal democratic practices, with major political parties functioning as dynastic entities dominated by specific families.

The harmony between democracy and Islam is evident from the scholarly works of leading religious figures.

The situation is concerning, especially given the importance of democracy for a country like Pakistan, where the population is very diverse in terms of ethnicity, language, religion, and culture. In such a diverse country, a democratic framework allows for the representation and participation of these diverse groups, ensuring their voices are heard and needs addressed, thus helping to run the affairs of the state smoothly.

Having said this, to strengthen democracy, Pakistan needs to implement a wide array of reforms. First, to strengthen democracy, major political parties, being the primary stakeholders, need to internalise democratic values within their structures and set an example for the rest of the polity to follow. This can be achieved by conducting free and fair inter-party elections, where every member has an equal opportunity to participate and contest for leadership positions. Although elections are currently held in some parties, these are often mere rubber-stamp procedures where party chairmen are pre-selected, undermining the democratic spirit within the parties.

Secondly, there is a dire need for strengthening institutions, primarily the Parliament and judiciary, which play a pivotal role in strengthening democracy. The primary responsibility, here again, lies with the political leadership, who must show seriousness towards the parliament by at least regularly attending its sessions. Unfortunately, the record in this regard is unsatisfactory. For instance, according to the Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) report, over the past five years, lawmakers’ attendance in the parliament showed a decline with annual average attendance falling from 250 (73 percent) legislators per sitting during the first year to 117 (34 percent) lawmakers per sitting during the last year.

This lack of interest in parliamentary proceedings is not limited to prime ministers and leaders but also seems to have affected other ministers and members of parliament in general, leading to overall thin attendance. Ministers are often absent when things related to their ministries are discussed, demonstrating a disregard for accountability and transparency which are the hallmarks of democracy.

Thirdly, a robust and independent judiciary is essential for strengthening democracy in Pakistan. The judiciary acts as a check on the executive and legislative branches thus safeguarding the rule of law and the constitution. However, time and again concerns about its performance have been raised. For instance, in 2023, the World Justice Project, which evaluates the rule of law in 142 countries, ranked Pakistan 130th. The ranking highlights the need for continued efforts on the part of Pakistan to improve judicial independence and effectiveness in upholding the constitution and strengthening democracy.

Four, there is a dire need to internalise democratic values and principles within the polity. This can be achieved, in part, by utilising the teachings and principles of Islam. In sharp contrast to the perception, mainly peddled by “Orientalists,” that Islam is at odds with modern democracy, a deeper understanding of Islamic principles about governance reveals that Islam and democracy run parallel with one another.

This harmony between democracy and Islam is evident from the scholarly works of leading religious figures such as Javed Ahmad Ghamidi and Maulana Abu Ala Al Maududi. Furthermore, the sayings of rightly guided caliphs, such as Hazrat Umar (RA), who famously stated that “consultation is an essential ingredient of Islamic rule and there could be no Islamic rule without consultation”. By promoting these Islamic teachings, democratic values such as consultation, consensus, and accountability can be internalised in Pakistan’s polity.

To infer, Pakistan’s democratic journey is fraught with challenges, however, these challenges are surmountable. These challenges can be overcome through a collective effort from political leaders, institutions, and the citizenry to cultivate a political culture that values inclusivity, accountability, and the rule of law.

The writer is a researcher at the Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS), Lahore. He can be reached at info@casslhr.com