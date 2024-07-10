Gold rates dip by Rs 100 per tola to Rs 245,000

The price of per tola of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.100 and was sold at Rs.245,000 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs.245,100 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.86 to Rs.210,048 from Rs. 210,134 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.192,544 from Rs. 192,622, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.2,900 and Rs.2,486.28 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $14 to $2,362 from $2376, the Association reported.