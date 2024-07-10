Rupee gains ground against dollar

The exchange rate of the Pakistan rupee witnessed an appreciation of 10 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs 278.40 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.50. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market, however, were Rs 279 and Rs 281 respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by 58 paisa to close at Rs 301.17 against the last day’s closing of Rs 301.75, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs 1.73, whereas a decrease of 48 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 356.39 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs 356.87. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal also decreased by 03 paisa each to close at Rs 75.79 and RS 74.21 respectively.