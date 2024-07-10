Zong expands data network with addition of 400 new 4G sites

The private mobile operator – Zong 4G – has announced the successful expansion of its network with over 400 new 4G sites added in the first half of the current year.

This significant expansion solidified Zong 4G’s position as the second largest data network in the country.

This effort underscores the company’s commitment to providing widespread and reliable connectivity. Currently serving 49 million customers, Zong aspires to democratize access to data across Pakistan, said a news release issued on Tuesday.

In addition to expanding its network, Zong 4G has concluded an extensive network modernization project to address capacity challenges.

The company replaced 2T2R technology with advanced 8T8R, focusing particularly on enhancing the customer experience for remote projects along the CPEC route.

As part of its commitment to network sustainability, Zong 4G completed over 1,400 power upgrades in H1-2024. The upgrades featured Li-Ion solutions, known for their fast-charging capability and longer life compared to traditional battery banks.

Senior management from Huawei and ZTE also joined Zong 4G in celebrating these achievements, pledging their continued support for future endeavors.

The CEO expressed gratitude to the commercial teams for their field efforts and reaffirmed the engineering department’s commitment to supporting business development swiftly and efficiently.

Extending his congratulations to the team, CTO Zong, Lu Jianhui said:, ” Our recent achievements in network expansion and modernization are a testament to the hard work and collaborative spirit of our engineering and commercial teams. We remain committed to providing exceptional service to our customers and driving the growth of Pakistan’s telecommunications infrastructure. We appreciate the continued support from our partners, Huawei and ZTE, as we advance towards a more connected future.”