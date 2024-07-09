French decathlete Mayer battles to be fit for Paris Olympics

France’s world decathlon record holder Kevin Mayer faces a race against time to be fit for his home Paris Olympics after picking up a serious leg injury. “Kevin had an MRI scan this morning (Monday) which revealed a significant ham-string tear,” the entourage of one of France’s leading lights for the Games said. The 32-year-old crashed to the ground in the hurdle leg of a triathlon at Sunday’s Diamond League meeting in the French capital. “Everything will be tried so he will be at the start of the Olympic decathlon on August 2,” the statement added. “Up to then regular tests will be conducted to determine if it’s feasible or not to pursue his Olympic dream.” Mayer tumbled to the ground after the eighth flight in the 110m hurdles, remaining prone on the track with his head in his hands.