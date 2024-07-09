Spanish international Alcantara hangs up his boots

Spanish international midfielder Thiago Alcantara announced his retirement on Monday at the age of 33, through a message on his social networks.

“Thank you, football. And to all who accompanied me and made me a better player and person along the way,” he wrote on X.

Liverpool released Thiago when his contract expired at the end of last season.

“Technically, he is so, so good,” said then-manager Jurgen Klopp when the decision was announced. “A talent who could play in any team in the world and it was a privilege to have him with us.”

“Injuries have been a frustration for him and also for us but the level that he was able to play at when he was available was incredible.” He was born in Italy, where his father, Mazinho, a member of Brazil’s 1994 World Cup winning squad, was playing for Lecce. Thiago’s brother Rafinha, a Barcelona born Brazil international, plays in Saudi Arabia.