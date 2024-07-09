Saheefa pens a heart-breaking wish amid mental health struggles

Actor Saheefa Jabbar Khattak, who has been very vocal about her mental health struggles and constant battle with depression, penned a moving note, wishing to regain her strength.

In her latest text post on Instagram, Saheefa Jabbar Khattak prayed to Allah to either ease her pain or give her enough strength to bear it all, as the actor could not see her father suffer because of her condition.

“No father deserves to see his daughter in pain. I wish for health for myself so that my father can stop worrying about me,” she began to express.

Khattak continued, “I don’t want this hollowness to go away because I can’t handle it; Now I want it to go away because my father can’t take it.”

“Allah, you are both the Most Merciful and the Most Compassionate. Either make me strong, that I can bear this pain myself or take it away forever,” she wished. “You know what’s best for me and what tests I should go through. I leave it in Your hands. Just make it easier for my family.”

Pertinent to note that this is not the first time Khattak has been honest about her struggles with depression and anxiety.

Earlier, she spoke at length about her battle, for over a decade at this point. “I’ve been going through depression since 2013, but I had no idea that something like that existed. For five-six years, I had panic attacks and I believed that it was because of my temper issues,” she said. “But then I began to realise the symptoms of depression and anxiety, because what else could be the reason for those panic attacks in an otherwise perfect life where I have loving parents, in-laws and a supportive husband?”

“Later when I did, I got to know that it is genetic and an uncle and an aunt of mine also struggle with the condition,” she revealed.