Ahmad Ali Butt urges Babar Azam to apologise for poor performance

Renowned actor and host Ahmad Ali Butt has called upon Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam to apologise to the nation for the team’s disappointing performance in the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

The veteran actor expressed his views on social media, stating that Babar should offer an explanation instead of focusing solely on gym training.

Pakistan’s cricket team, led by Babar Azam, failed to secure victory in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, leaving fans and critics alike disheartened. As the team prepares for a two-match Test series against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi this August, Babar Azam has been seen intensifying his workout regimen.

On Sunday, Babar Azam shared a video on his Instagram account showcasing his rigorous gym training. The video, which featured Babar engaging in various sports activities, was captioned “work” and received appreciation from his fans.

However, the video also drew criticism. Ahmad Ali Butt, expressing his frustration, reposted the video on his Instagram story with a stern message directed at the cricketer. “Instead of gym, you should apologise to your country for the performance displayed in the stadium and also provide an explanation,” wrote the actor.

Butt didn’t stop there; he further added, “If you have any sense, you should feel ashamed,” and tagged the story with the hashtag ‘Not My Captain’.

The outspoken actor’s comments have sparked a debate among cricket fans and social media users, with opinions divided over Babar Azam’s approach to handling the team’s failure and his commitment to improving personal fitness.