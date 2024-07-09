Salman Khan house firing case — chargesheet filed against nine, including Lawrence Bishnoi

The crime branch of Mumbai police has filed a 1735-page chargesheet against Indian gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and eight others, involved in the April firing case, outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s house in Bandra.

As reported by Indian news agencies, the 1735-page chargesheet, filed by Mumbai Police’s crime branch under MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act), names six arrested accused, including Harpal Singh, Vicky Kumar Gupta, Sagar Kumar Pal, Mohammed Rafiq Sardar Choudhari, late Anuj Thapan and Sonu Subhashchandra Bishnoi, and three more wanted accused in the case, including Lawrence Bishnoi among others.

According to an official source, the chargesheet include several investigation documents created in three volumes. Reportedly, forty-six witnesses and their statements, recorded before the magistrate and documented under section 164 of CrPC, are in the chargesheet, along with the confessional statements, a total of 22 panchanamas, and technical evidence.

For the unversed, the two bike-borne assailants fired five rounds outside Khan’s residence in Galaxy apartment of Bandra on April 14, out of which one bullet landed on the balcony in his residence.

The crime branch of Mumbai Police arrested at least six accused of the gang, for their involvement in the Bandra firing case and invoked the MCOCA against all involved in the firing incident.

For the unversed, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had openly admitted to plans of eliminating Khan for killing a black buck in 1998.

Hours after the shocking event, Bishnoi’s brother Anmol also claimed responsibility for the firing incident in a social media post. Reportedly, he received the weapons, used in the attack, in Panvel, in March, after which he provided the shooters with information about Khan and motivated them to carry out the attack on the Bollywood star. The shooters were reportedly paid INR3 lacs for the planned attack.