President expresses grief over Shahadat of Captain Osama

President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over Shahadat of Captain Osama Bin Arshad of Pakistan Army who laid down his life during an exchange of firing with terrorists in Waziristan.

The president prayed for the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release. The president said that the nation would always remember Shaheed Captain Osama’s sacrifice.

He said they paid tribute to their Jawans who were ready to give sacrifices for the defence of the country, adding that terrorists would be dealt with iron hands.