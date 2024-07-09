RBISE announces matric examination 2024 results

Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE), on Tuesday, announced the first annual results of matric examination 2024.

A special function was held at Fatima Jinnah Women University Rawalpindi regarding the result announcement.

Chairman District Coordination Committee Rawalpindi, MNA, Raja Qamar ul Islam participated as the chief guest in the event.

MNA, Malik Abrar, members of the Provincial Assembly, Chairman, RBISE, Muhammad Adnan Khan, district administration officers, CEOs and others participated in the ceremony.

Executive Director, Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC), Ghulam Ali Malha attended the event as a special guest.

Medals and prizes were awarded to the students who secured prominent positions.

119,265 candidates out of total of 120,014 appeared in the first annual matriculation examination. 87,639 candidates passed the exams and the percentage of successful candidates remained 73.49%.

59,980 female students and 59,285 male students participated in the exams.

The success rate of male candidates remained 66.3% while the success rate of female candidates was 80.6%.

In general group for boys, Humayun Taj got first position by getting 1049 marks, Zohaib Imran got second position with 1017 marks and Javed Mehmood Malik got third position with 1007 marks.

In general group for girls, Iqra Salman got first position with 1105 marks, Laiba Arooj got second position with 1103 marks and Naima Farooqui secured third position with 1087 marks.

Muhammad Ayan Iqbal and Hasan Raza jointly got first position in science group for boys with 1170 marks.

Muhammad Abdul Rahman stood at second position with 1169 marks, Muhammad Wasil Manam was able to get third position with 1168 marks.

In science group for girls, Aqsa Noor secured first position with 1179 marks, Taiba Arif secured second position with 1178 marks while Uriba Asif secured third position with 1176 marks.