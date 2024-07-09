Anti polio campaign concludes

The health department of Rawalpindi has ended a specially launched 7-day anti polio vaccination campaign with encouraging 92% coverage.

The maximum outreach to administer anti polio drops to each available child was attained with consistent efforts rendered by mobile teams and other deployed staff under central monitoring cell.

According to the details, more than 800,000 children under stratified target clusters were administered polio vaccines. The week-long campaign witnessed an increased trend of positive response by the residents. However, a number children were remained unattended due to summer vacations in schools.

In a brief interaction with APP, the Superintendent District Health Authority, Dr. Nadim Ahmad informed that cent percent result could be achieved if schools were opened. Due to summer vacations schools are closed and families were out of stations which have minor effect, he said adding each available child was approached for vaccination during the campaign.

He informed that considerable people brought their kids to prescribed vaccination centers established in various hospitals and dispensaries too in the district. He termed the response by the parents ‘positive’ in the recent campaign. Giving statistical details, he has informed that 4000 vaccination teams were deployed for the campaign, while 245 monitoring officers and 870 area in-charges rendered their duties. Moreover, 3675 mobile teams, 330 fixed points and 163 transit points were also established during the campaign, he said.