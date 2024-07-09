Green Media Initiative offers training for female journalists

“Green Media Initiative is offering a valuable training visit and grant opportunities for female journalists in Karachi, focusing on environmental stories.

This initiative aims to enhance skills and gain valuable experience in environmental reporting. Talking to App, an official mentioned here on Tuesday said that female journalists can learn, grow, and make a significant impact through reporting on environmental issues.

To provide more details and discuss this opportunity, a special session exclusively for female journalists will be organized. Interested journalists can find more information and contact details on the Green Media Initiative website. This opportunity is expected to fulfill and elevate careers while contributing to vital environmental storytelling. Your participation is encouraged and welcomed, the official said.