SUPARCO celebrates sixth anniversary of PRSS-1 and PakTES-1A launch

The Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) marked the sixth anniversary of the launch of two significant satellites: the Pakistan Remote Sensing Satellite (PRSS-1) and the Pakistan Technology Evaluation Satellite (PakTES-1A). Launched on July 9, 2018, from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in China, these satellites represent major achievements in Pakistan’s space capabilities. PRSS-1 has provided crucial data for environmental monitoring, resource management, and disaster response. Meanwhile, PakTES-1A, designed and developed indigenously, has demonstrated Pakistan’s growing expertise in satellite technology. Speaking on the occasion, Chairman SUPARCO, in his address, highlighted the milestones achieved through these satellites and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to advancing its space programme. “The data and insights gained from PRSS-1 and PakTES-1A have significantly contributed to national development and scientific research”, he said.