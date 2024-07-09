DIG Islamabad emphasizes safety & cooperation in Muharram

As the Holy month of Muharram start, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Islamabad Syed Ali Raza has issued a heartfelt message to police officers and citizens alike. He emphasized the importance of professionalism, discipline, and cooperation in ensuring a safe and peaceful observance

of this significant time.

In his address to the police force, DIG Syed Ali Raza commended the officers for their unwavering commitment and exemplary performance during previous years.

“As you perform your duties in a professional manner during Muharram every year, InshAllah you will prove this time too that you are the most trained force,” he stated.