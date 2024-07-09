Mountaineer Samina Baig stable after Army rescue from K2

The Pakistan Army has rescued ailing Pakistani mountaineer Samina Baig from the K2 base camp in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and shifted her

to a military hospital in Rawalpindi where she was being kept in the ICU, says in media reports. Samina Baig, a renowned Pakistani mountaineer, was along with Agostino Da Polenza of Italy leading an eight-member international K2 expedition, comprising Pakistani and Italian woman climbers.

She had to quit the expedition on July 5 after her health deteriorated seriously, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). She has developed problems in her lungs. Another member of the expedition team, Amina Shigri, has also abandoned the summit and started travelling back after developing oxygen saturation issues at the world’s second-highest mountain.

According to reports, on the advice of Italian doctors present with the team, Samina Baig was transported from the base camp on horseback on Friday due to the non-availability of a helicopter. They said the expedition team members were acclimatising themselves at the base camp when Samina Baig developed severe breathing problems.

The Italian doctors treated her and gave her medicines, but her condition continued to deteriorate. An Army aviation flight could not airlift Samina Baig because of bad weather in the area and she was then transferred to Skardu city via road.