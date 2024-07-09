Software Company CEO murdered for non-payment of salary in Karachi

An employee of a private company has killed his Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with a sharp-edged weapon over non-payment of salary in Karachi.

According to police, accused Shoaib was furious for not geting his salary for the last three months. He had a bitter argument with CEO Naveed over non-payment of salary. During the argument, the accused got angry and stabbed the CEO with a sharp-edged tool.

According to family, deceased Naveed Khan was the CEO of a foreign software company. Accused Shoaib was a former employee of the company. No employee’s salary was received from head office yet. In the evening, accused Shoaib came to the office and entered Naveed’s room. During the tiff, the accused seriously injured Naveed by stabbing him. Injured Naveed was taken to a hospital but he succumbed to his wounds.