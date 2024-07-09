Mashreq expands global mountain clean-up on Pakistan’s K2, Broad Peak

Mashreq, a leading financial institution in the MENA region, has announced the commencement of its mountain clean-up mission in Pakistan, as part of Climb2Change, a global initiative integrating the bank’s comprehensive Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts and milestones. Through the initiative, Mashreq has undertaken a mission to scale and clean up 14 of the world’s mightiest mountains, with the aim of reaching 7 peaks and the base camps of the remaining 7 mountains. The expedition in Pakistan, spanning from June to August 2024, will witness renowned climbers, Maria Conceicao and Naila Kiani, actively engage in cleaning up two prominent peaks, K2 and Broad Peak (K3), and the base camps at Goro2 and Concordia.

In line with Mashreq’s dedication to fostering a sustainable culture, Mashreq Pakistan employees will participate in on-the-ground clean-up and environmental initiatives. This hands-on engagement allows the employees to actively contribute to positive change within their communities.

The clean-up expedition in Pakistan builds on the success of the initial two phases in Nepal, where five of the highest peaks and one base camp were scaled and cleaned. The expeditions, so far, have resulted in removal of high-altitude waste and promotion of environmental conservation through public education.

Ahmed Abdelaal, Group CEO of Mashreq said, “We are proud to advance our global initiative, Climb2Change, with the expansion of our mountain clean-up expedition to Pakistan, home to some of the world’s highest peaks. Tackling the challenges of waste accumulation and ecological imbalance, our mission is to inspire positive change by summiting and cleaning these iconic peaks in the Karakoram Range. This effort is a collaborative endeavour with renowned climbers, local communities, and our employees.”

He continued, “Conquering five of the highest peaks and a base camp in Nepal underscored the resilience of the human spirit, leaving these natural wonders cleaner than before. However, our mission extends beyond mere clean-ups; we hope to inspire individuals, communities, and organizations worldwide to join us and start their own Climb2Change.”

Commenting on the initiative, Maria Conceicao said, “I am excited to join Mashreq’s global initiative, Climb2Change, and contribute to the preservation of some of the world’s most iconic mountains and natural heritage in Pakistan. From my journey as an orphaned child to becoming the first Portuguese woman to summit Mount Everest, holding 10 Guinness World Records in sports, and as a philanthropist developing education initiatives that transform the lives of underprivileged children, this mission aligns perfectly with my life’s work. And we really hope to raise awareness as well as inspire others to take actions to protect our planet for future generations.”

Naila Kiani added, “As a Pakistani, I am incredibly proud to join forces with Mashreq to advocate for environmental conservation in my homeland. Climbing has always been a personal journey of pushing boundaries, and now, with Mashreq, I aim to catalyse significant change for a brighter and sustainable future. My diverse background, from aerospace engineering to banking and competitive boxing, has prepared me for the challenges of mountaineering and advocacy. As the first Pakistani woman to summit eleven 8000-meter peaks and to represent the MENA region, I strive to not only climb mountains but also to inspire others, especially women and youth, to pursue their dreams and contribute positively to our planet.”

The Climb2Change initiative highlights Mashreq’s unwavering commitment to sustainability and impactful ESG efforts. This global endeavour reinforces Mashreq’s leadership in sustainable finance, responsible banking, and impactful social projects. Leading with Climb2Change, Mashreq seeks to motivate and empower stakeholders, ranging from individuals to businesses, to proactively contribute to shaping a sustainable future.

During the initial phase of Climb2Change in Nepal, a dedicated team successfully summited LaBouche, Ama Dablam, and Mera Peak. They then proceeded to the next phase, focusing on the cleanup of Annapurna, Lhotse, and Everest Base Camp. These efforts resulted in the collection of high-altitude waste, processed by a local waste management facility. This initiative not only supported 25 local businesses but is also in alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. As part of this initiative, Mashreq continues to educate the public on environmental conservation and responsible practices.