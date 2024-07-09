Maqbool Siddiqui for fostering of collaboration with CUPA

Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, said that the aim of his visit to Cambridge University Press and Assessment (CUPA) is to foster collaboration and focus on improving educational standards and addressing mutual challenges.

The minister, along with other senior officials from the Ministry, including Ali Raza, Education Advisor to the Chief Minister of Punjab, and Syeda Zia Batool, Chairperson of PEIRA, is participating in a series of high-level meetings and events organized by CUPA from July 6 to July 9, said a news release received on Tuesday.

The delegation is engaged in productive discussions on transforming societies through education, exploring best practices from international assessments, and examining Cambridge’s role in climate education.

During his speech at the Cambridge Schools Conference, Dr. Siddiqui said, “Our bilateral ties with the United Kingdom have historically been strong, with far-reaching educational collaborations that have enriched both nations. This collaboration is particularly significant in light of the conference’s theme as it embodies our joint efforts to transition from competence to confidence in communication, ensuring our educational reforms align with the global evolution of teaching methodologies and learner engagement.”

Dr. Siddiqui’s visit included a comprehensive overview of Cambridge’s educational initiatives in Pakistan, discussions on potential areas of collaboration, and a special tour of the archives highlighting the historical ties between Cambridge and Pakistan.

The minister also delivered a talk addressing the challenges and priorities in Pakistan’s education sector, emphasizing the need for innovative solutions and international cooperation.

The Minister and the Punjab representative underscored three key areas for future collaboration: enhanced teacher training programs, alignment of curriculum standards, and the integration of climate change education through a comprehensive curriculum approach.