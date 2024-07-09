981st Ghusl ceremony of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) shrine on 16th

The 981st annual Ghusl Ceremony of the Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) shrine will be held on 9 Muharram-ul- Haram, Tuesday (July 16) in which federal and provincial ministers, and government dignitaries will participate.

Director General Auqaf Punjab Khalid Mahmood Sindhu on Tuesday while presiding over the meeting to review arrangements of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) Urs celebrations, directed that the officers of all allied departments will perform 24-hour duty under an integrated security system, and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.

SSP Operation Lahore, Administrator Auqaf Data Darbar Tauqeer Mehmood Watto, Khateeb Data Darbar Masjid Mufti Muhammad Ramzan, senior officers of Safe City Authority, Food Authority, LESCO, Municipal Corporation, Health, Education, Traffic, Rescue 1122, WASA, Civil Defense and many other departments participated in the meeting.

The Administrator Auqaf while giving a briefing said that measures relating to the Urs events, including the annual Ghusl Mubarak will be ensured. He said that foolproof security and better facilities will be provided to the pilgrims during the Urs. The main roads of Data Darbar will be free from any sort of encroachment and better lights, cleanliness and sewerage facilities will also be ensured, he added.

He further informed that general visitors will enter from gate No. 1 and 5, while female visitors will enter from gate No. 4. The security agencies will ensure the monitoring of Urs events with the help of CCTV cameras, he added and said the food staff will be responsible for checking foods (Lungar) under a special mechanism.

The Administrator Auqaf further said that the volunteers, media representatives and other service providers will be issued special passes. LESCO officer told the meeting that Data Darbar vicinity and its adjoining areas will be exempted from load-shedding for 2 days during the Urs celebrations.