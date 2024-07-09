Bilawal launches first travelogue on China by columnist from KP

First travelogue by any columnist from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa focused on China, now featured by China Window, a cultural center in Peshawar promoting Sino-Pak friendship is launched here on Tuesday.

The unveiling ceremony at the Governor’s House, graced by Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Governor KP Faisal Karim Kundi, and President of Peshawar Press Club Arshad Aziz Malik, highlighted the significance of columnist, Naz Parveen’s work.

Titled “Xinjiang kay Khushaal Uyghur,” which translates to “The Happy Uyghur of Xinjiang,” the travelogue offers a heartfelt narrative of Parveen’s journey through China’s Xinjiang province.

Through vivid descriptions and personal encounters, she portrays the real stories of Muslims living in Xinjiang who are thriving and content amidst their cultural heritage.

While formally launching the travelogue at Governors House , Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed optimism, viewing the travelogue as a milestone in public diplomacy between Pakistan and China.

He praised the role of China Window in fostering cultural exchange and friendship between the two nations.

Former Ambassador Naghmana Hashmi and Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed hailed Naz Parveen’s effort as pivotal in enhancing bilateral relations, emphasizing its potential impact on public perception.

Parveen’s eloquence in portraying her journey through Beijing, Chengdu, Kashgar, and Urumqi not only captivates readers but also provides insightful data on China’s progress and rich historical tapestry.

By immersing herself in China’s cultural and geographical diversity, Parveen adeptly counters negative stereotypes, promoting a nuanced understanding of Pakistan-China camaraderie.

Her travelogue, poised to be published in English and Chinese following its Urdu release, promises to resonate globally, offering a window into Parveen’s profound observations and fostering deeper cross-cultural appreciation.