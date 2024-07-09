PM wants Center, provinces to work in tandem to get rid of IMF

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said it will be a matter of great shame if Pakistan has to once again return to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for another loan after three years.

“To free ourselves from this cycle of debt, the federal and provincial governments, along with the relevant institutions, must work together,” the premier said while addressing a signing ceremony to launch a significant initiative aimed at the solarisation of agricultural tube wells in Balochistan on Monday. “If we make this collective effort, future generations will be grateful. However, if we fail to make tough decisions, we will find ourselves seeking assistance from the IMF once again,” he added.

“Tomorrow in Islamabad, I will discuss measures to provide relief to the poor. The federal government stands with Balochistan in its development and prosperity. We will embrace anyone who genuinely cares for the well-being of Balochistan and Pakistan.”

PM Shehbaz further said that security and maintenance of law and order were imperative for investment to flow into Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Regarding Gwadar, he said: “I am not complaining, but the Safe City project there has been halted. Gwadar, by the grace of God, will prove to be more beneficial than the Reko Diq mines. We are committed to transforming Gwadar into a magnificent port. Together, we will eradicate the scourge of terrorism.” The solarisation of agricultural tube wells in Balochistan, the premier said, was part of the broader government efforts to address the economic challenges facing Pakistan and to promote sustainable development in the region.

“The government is commitment to economic reforms, security, and development, particularly in the underserved regions of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” the PM added. During the ceremony, the prime minister oversaw the signing of the agreement between the federal and the Balochistan governments in Quetta. Federal ministers, the governor and the chief minister of Balochistan, and members of the provincial cabinet were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Shehbaz said the federal government in cooperation with the Balochistan government would shift around 28,000 agricultural tube wells of the province from electricity to solar energy.

He said the total cost of “this project is Rs55 billion and its 70% will be provided by the federal government”, while the rest by the Balochistan government.

Premier Shehbaz said that Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti had assured that the solarisation of tube wells would be completed in three months and it would help save around Rs90 billion annually. “In the next phase, we are going for the solarisation of 1 million agricultural tube wells across the country, saving $3.5 billion, being spent on imported fuel every year,” the PM added. He also said a 10% quota had been earmarked for the students of Balochistan, who would be sent to China at government expense for the latest professional training in the agriculture sector.

Similarly, a 10% quota has been reserved for the students of Balochistan to get training in the field of Information Technology under the Chinese company Huawei, the premier said adding that funds had been allocated in the federal budget for the establishment of Danish Schools in Balochistan.

He expressed the hope that Balochistan Governor Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, CM Bugti, and the entire provincial cabinet would continue playing their due role for the development and prosperity of the province. Moreover, Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, met with Shehbaz Sharif at the Governor’s House. During their meeting, they discussed various issues, including the overall development of the province and ongoing projects. The chief minister highlighted public interest projects included in both the federal and provincial Public Sector Development Programs (PSDP).

Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti expressed his gratitude to the federal government for its substantial support and funding for solar energy projects. He also requested the federal government’s special attention towards Balochistan’s development, especially in the areas of peace, education, and health.

Also, the prime minister urged the elected representatives of the party from Balochistan to play their role in development of the province to ensure well-being and prosperity of the people. “PML-N believes in the public service, the elected representatives of the party should focus their attention on the welfare of the people,” the prime minister said while talking to a delegation of PML-N Parliamentarians from Balochistan.