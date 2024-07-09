Countrywide army deployment okayed for Muharram security

The federal government has approved the deployment of the Pakistan Army and Civil Armed Forces (CAF) across the country as a security measure during Muharram.

According to a notification issued by the interior ministry, the government has sought the deployment of the military to maintain law and order during the month, which began on Sunday.

The notification states that the details of troop deployment, which will be enforced for an indefinite period, will be finalised with the authorities concerned, including the government of Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Islamabad.

Additionally, the notification stated: “The date of de-requisitioning of said deployment will be decided subsequently after mutual consultation among all stakeholders.” It is pertinent to know that provincial governments, including Punjab, have requested the federal government to suspend social media platforms for one week to curb the spread of hate material on the internet.

However, the federal government has not yet taken any decision to suspend internet services during Muharram and any decision in this regard will be taken with the consultation of provinces, according a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior earlier in the day.