The U.S. men’s 3×3 basketball team will make their Olympic debut with a revamped and unconventional squad seeking redemption in Paris after failing to qualify for Tokyo.

The key to the team’s resurgence lies less in their training or tactics and more in the non-traditional backgrounds of their players, who have rediscovered their passion for basketball through the popular street sport.

The squad will look to do for 3×3 what Michael Jordan’s ‘Dream Team’ did for basketball at Barcelona ’92, taking the game to new heights of popularity as they battle world number one Serbia and Tokyo gold medallists Latvia. Serbia, who lifted the European title in September, have emerged as the heavyweights to beat, with World Player of the Year ‘Doctor Strange’ Strahinja Stojacic leading the way. The Americans will be hoping to emulate their female counterparts, who made history in 2021 by becoming the first women’s team to win Olympic gold.