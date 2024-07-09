How does Fazila strike a balance between her personal and professional life?

Veteran Pakistani actress Fazila Qazi offered insights into her marriage, emphasising the harmony she and her spouse, actor Qaiser Nizamani, uphold in handling professional as well as personal matters.

During a guest appearance on a private television channel, Fazila Qazi talked about the details of her happy marriage and said Qaiser manages the outer world while she is in charge of all domestic affairs.

“The rule in our house is that I oversee all household matters and Qaiser is not allowed to interfere. However, he still manages to say something,” Fazila said smilingly.

She said, “I sometimes give Qaiser advice on his outside work, and when he tries to interfere at home, I never listen to him.” The ‘Dareecha’ star also mentioned the challenges of maintaining a clean and organised home.

“Taking care of the house and ensuring cleanliness is a huge responsibility. When you have a husband who inspects for dust, managing the house becomes even more challenging,” she added.

She said she is not a typical mother-in-law to her daughter-in-law, but Qaiser has a “hidden mother-in-law” within him. “My daughter-in-law is a little afraid of Qaiser, while she and I have a very good friendship,” she said. Then, she further recounted an instance when she was abroad, and her daughter-in-law would call her daily, asking when she would return. “Qaiser faced a lot of trouble with food and other matters in my absence,” she said.