Zhalay equates social media with a strict desi mother

Pakistani actor Zhalay Sarhadi compared social media to a strict desi mother in response to the uproar surrounding a promotional campaign for Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

The campaign, which has been running for a few days, involves a number of social media influencers showcasing Maryam Nawaz’s accomplishments along with well-known Pakistani celebrities such as singer Aima Baig, Urwa Hocane, Sanam Saeed, Saba Qamar, Saba Faisal and Zhalay Sarhadi.

However, the ad has not gone well with the public who called for a boycott of the participating musicians and expressed outrage.

Sarhadi reacted to the criticism by sharing a humorous remark on her Instagram account that compared social media users to strict “desi moms.” She wrote, “Social media is just like a desi mom. After a whole day of work, if you leave a glass on the table, you’ll hear, ‘Useless! You don’t do anything.'”

Sarhadi emphasized that just as a desi mother would point out small errors, so too do people on social media pass judgment harshly based on one mistake.