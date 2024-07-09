Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet step out together for the first time in months

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet on a rare night out to catch a movie. The Kylie Cosmetics founder and Dune actor, who have been linked together for over a year, were photographed June 28 walking together to the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, a popular tourist destination, marking their first joint public appearance in months. Both were dressed casually on their date night. Kylie, 26, wore a white tube top, black pants, a Nahmias Miracle Academy camo hat and flip-flops, while Timothée, 28, sported a black long sleeve top over matching cargo shorts, paired with a black baseball cap and Nike sneakers. Both also sported black face masks. The two first sparked romance rumors in April 2023, after the beauty mogul split from Travis Scott, with whom she shares kids Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2. Kylie and the Wonka star later confirmed their romance by packing on the PDA at Beyoncé’s birthday concert in Los Angeles the following September.