Death anniversary of Abdul Sattar Edhi observed

The 8th death anniversary of great humanitarian and philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi was observed on Monday. Abdul Sattar Edhi was born in 1928 in Gujarat and began his welfare services in 1951.

He established world’s largest volunteer ambulance network along with shelters for homeless people and animals and orphanages across the country.

Many international and national awards, including Asian Nobel, the Lenin Peace Prize and Nishan-e-Imtiaz were bestowed upon him in recognition of his services for humanity. He breathed his last on this day in 2016 at the age of 88 in Karachi and was buried with full state honor.

President Tribute: President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday paid tribute to philanthropist and humanitarian Abdul Sattar Edhi on his death anniversary being observed on the day.

The president lauded the late Edhi’s exemplary services to Pakistan and humanity and remembered him as the top humanitarian personality in Pakistan’s history.

He said that late Edhi rendered invaluable services in the social sector, regardless of race, faith and social status.

President Zardari said that Abdul Sattar Edhi laid the foundation of hospitals, orphanages, shelter houses and rehabilitation centers in the country. He also prayed to Allah Almighty for granting peace to the departed soul of Edhi and elevation of his status in paradise.