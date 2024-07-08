River Kabul runs in low flood: FFC

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) on Monday said that River Kabul was flowing in low flood at Warsak-Nowshera reach while all other main rivers of Indus River System (IRS) were flowing normal. According to daily FFC report, monsoon trough along the foothills of Himalyas (India) has temporarily become insignificant for Pakistan whereas a strong trough of the westerly wave that was previously prevailing over the northern parts of Pakistan has now moved eastwards. A new trough lies over northwestern Afghanistan. Additionally, over northeastern Balochistan and adjoining areas, a weak seasonal low also prevails causing incursion of light moisture from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal to the upper parts of Pakistan, up to 3000 feet. For the ensuing 24 hours, no significant rainfall activity over the catchments of all major rivers except some isolated rainfall of light intensity has been predicted by Federal Flood Division (FFD) Lahore. Scattered thunderstorm of moderate intensity may occur over Punjab 9D G Khan Division, Southern Sindh and Balochistan (Zhob, Sibi, Kalat & Nasirabad Divisions) besides, isolated thunderstorm/rain of light intensity over Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu and D I Khan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours.