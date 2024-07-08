LHC rejects bail petitions of accused supplying 600kg dead chicken meat

The Lahore High Court has rejected the bail petitions of the accused involved in supplying 600 kilogrammes of dead chicken meat in Faisalabad.

Justice Amjad Rafiq of the LHC issued a detailed decision on Monday denying bail to Naveed Tariq and other poultry meat suppliers. In its judgment, the court observed that ignoring such a critical issue could endanger the lives of citizens, as consuming such meat could lead to long-term diseases and even death. It stated that such meat was allegedly used in restaurants, other cuisines and popular shawarma points, posing a threat to society.

The court noted in the order that although the defense claimed the allegations against the accused, who had been supplying meat for the past 15-20 years, were false, their actions, according to the Punjab Food Authority, were deemed inhumane and jeopardise public safety. The court, after reviewing the case, found the accused ineligible for bail. A case had been registered against the accused on May 16 at the Thikriwala police station in Faisalabad for supplying 600 kilogrammes of dead chicken meat.