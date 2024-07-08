PIA has 10,323 workforce, CAA officials tell NA body

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) officials on Monday disclosed the total number of employees workers in Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

The officials disclosed this in a meeting of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Aviation here today. The officials provided detailed updates on the current status of the aviation sector in Pakistan.

According to ministry officials, out of the 121 approved positions within the Aviation Ministry, 106 are currently filled, leaving 15 positions vacant.

The committee was informed about the status of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). The officials reported that PIA has a total of 34 aircraft in its fleet, out of which 12 are currently grounded. The operational fleet includes 22 aircraft, with an additional 13 on dry lease.

The officials further disclosed that PIA has 10,323 individuals, including 7,399 regular employees.

Regarding the Roosevelt Hotel, the officials mentioned that it was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In its first year of closure, rooms at the hotel were rented out at a rate of $202 per room. It is pertinent to mention here that a consortium of six companies has been pre-qualified for privatizing Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). According to details, the companies lie in the pre-qualified consortium will now be eligible to participate in the bidding process for the PIA.