Pakistani nation stands united with their Kashmiri brothers: Mayor Karachi

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the Pakistani nation stands united with their Kashmiri brothers and fully support their demand for the right to self-determination.

He expressed these views while meeting with a delegation of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, led by Convener Ghulam Muhammad Safi and included APHC General Secretary Pervez Ahmed Shah, Kashmiri leader Sardar Nazakat, senior Hurriyat leader Syed Ejaz Rahmani, Raja Khadim Hussain, Imtiaz Iqbal Wani, and others. Also present were Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad and Mayor Karachi Spokesperson for Political Affairs Karamullah Waqasi.

The Mayor said that the Pakistan Peoples Party has always advocated for the rights of oppressed nations, including the freedom movement in Kashmir, on various international platforms. Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan, and sacrifices like those of Burhan Wani and other martyrs will never be forgotten, he said.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab emphasized that we all pay tribute to Shaheed Burhan Wani, whose martyrdom occurred on this day, and urged for the documentation and publication of all documents and movements related to Kashmir in written form so that future generations can be informed about this great movement.

He stated that all movements for freedom and self-determination in the world owe their existence to those who prioritized the nation’s survival and future over their own lives and became immortal in human history.

He called upon the international community to play its role at all levels for a just solution to this critical issue and to pressure India to adhere to United Nations resolutions. Pakistan has consistently raised the Kashmir issue on all international forums, and the Pakistani nation will continue its efforts in support of Kashmiris, he added.