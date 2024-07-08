Nihao! China – 2024 Silk Road tourism overseas promotion season kicked off in Pakistan

China Cultural Center in Pakistan and the Cultural Office of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Pakistan have officially launched Nihao! China- 2024 Silk Road Tourism Overseas Promotion Online Season in Pakistan.

“Nihao! China” – 2024 Silk Road Tourism Overseas Promotion Season series of activities were organized by the Network of International Culturalink Entities (NICE), in collaboration with China Cultural Center, China National Tourist Offices overseas, International Tourism Alliance of Silk Road cities and the cultural and tourism departments (bureaus) of 13 provinces (autonomous regions, and municipalities) including Shanghai, Jiangsu, Fujian, Henan, Guangdong, Guangxi, Hainan, Yunnan, Shaanxi, Gansu, Qinghai, Ningxia and Xinjiang from June to October 2024.

The aim of the event is to promote the Silk Road spirit of “peace and cooperation, openness and inclusiveness, and mutual learning and mutual benefit”, showcase the magnificent natural scenery, diversified ethnic cultures and profound cultural heritage of cities along the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, and enhance the exchanges, mutual learning and common prosperity among the member cities of the International Tourism Alliance of Silk Road Cities.

The activities will include the launching ceremony, global broadcasting of themed videos, Glory of Millennia – Silk Road Photo Exhibition, Millennia Silk Road cultural and tourism resources exhibition, and “Nihao! China” overseas promotion events.

To expand the domestic and international influence of the Promotion Season, The Network of International Culturalink Entities (NICE) in collaboration with the Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports of Hainan Province and Sanya Municipal People’s Government organized the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Silk Road Tourism Overseas Promotion Season on June 24 in Sanya, Hainan, China showcasing Hainan’s abundant cultural heritage, tourism offerings, and promoting Hainan tourism routes and products as well as the latest inbound tourism policies to international audiences. The event seeks to broaden the international tourism market in Hainan and enhance overseas precision marketing efforts.

Hainan, a key hub of the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, is promoting the strategic alignment of Belt and Road Initiative cooperation and free trade port construction, aiming to establish a more extensive pattern of engagement with the global community.

Viewers in Pakistan can enjoy all these fascinating events on our Facebook, Wechat, Official Twitter (X) handle of Director China Cultural Center in Pakistan H.E Zhang Heqing @zhang_heqing and other social media platforms.